SPTE: SP Funds Trust SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF
SPTE exchange rate has changed by 0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.06 and at a high of 35.24.
Follow SP Funds Trust SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SPTE News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPTE stock price today?
SP Funds Trust SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF stock is priced at 35.24 today. It trades within 35.06 - 35.24, yesterday's close was 35.21, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of SPTE shows these updates.
Does SP Funds Trust SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF stock pay dividends?
SP Funds Trust SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF is currently valued at 35.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 30.23% and USD. View the chart live to track SPTE movements.
How to buy SPTE stock?
You can buy SP Funds Trust SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF shares at the current price of 35.24. Orders are usually placed near 35.24 or 35.54, while 14 and 0.51% show market activity. Follow SPTE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPTE stock?
Investing in SP Funds Trust SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.50 - 36.19 and current price 35.24. Many compare 1.35% and 33.33% before placing orders at 35.24 or 35.54. Explore the SPTE price chart live with daily changes.
What are SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF in the past year was 36.19. Within 21.50 - 36.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track SP Funds Trust SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (SPTE) over the year was 21.50. Comparing it with the current 35.24 and 21.50 - 36.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPTE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPTE stock split?
SP Funds Trust SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.21, and 30.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.21
- Open
- 35.06
- Bid
- 35.24
- Ask
- 35.54
- Low
- 35.06
- High
- 35.24
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- 0.09%
- Month Change
- 1.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 33.33%
- Year Change
- 30.23%
