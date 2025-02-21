- Overview
SPRX: Spear Alpha ETF
SPRX exchange rate has changed by -5.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.72 and at a high of 43.43.
Follow Spear Alpha ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SPRX News
- Space ETFs Poised to Boost Your Portfolio Gains
- The World Awaits: AI Infrastructure, Energy Convergence Drives Investment
- 3 Reasons to Buy Space ETFs With a Long-Term View
- NVDA Earnings, AI Hype, and Cybersecurity Trends
- Space IPOs Grabbing Attention: ETFs in Focus
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF, Spear Alpha ETF, Procure Space ETF and SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF
- Space ETFs That Can Launch Your Portfolio Higher
- What's Going On With IonQ Stock Today? - Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX), IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)
- Cloudflare Boosts Japan Security Services With Rakuten Mobile Partnership - Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)
- Marvell Offloads Auto Ethernet Segment To Infineon Tech For $2.5 Billion Cash - Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL)
- What's Going On With Rigetti Computing Stock Today? - Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)
- Cloudflare Launches Cloudforce One And Security Posture Management For Real-Time Threat Response - Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)
- What's Going On With IonQ Stock Wednesday? - IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPRX stock price today?
Spear Alpha ETF stock is priced at 40.77 today. It trades within 40.72 - 43.43, yesterday's close was 43.16, and trading volume reached 787. The live price chart of SPRX shows these updates.
Does Spear Alpha ETF stock pay dividends?
Spear Alpha ETF is currently valued at 40.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 71.66% and USD. View the chart live to track SPRX movements.
How to buy SPRX stock?
You can buy Spear Alpha ETF shares at the current price of 40.77. Orders are usually placed near 40.77 or 41.07, while 787 and -6.02% show market activity. Follow SPRX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPRX stock?
Investing in Spear Alpha ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.31 - 43.43 and current price 40.77. Many compare 7.12% and 84.40% before placing orders at 40.77 or 41.07. Explore the SPRX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Spear Alpha ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Spear Alpha ETF in the past year was 43.43. Within 16.31 - 43.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track Spear Alpha ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Spear Alpha ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX) over the year was 16.31. Comparing it with the current 40.77 and 16.31 - 43.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPRX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPRX stock split?
Spear Alpha ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.16, and 71.66% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 43.16
- Open
- 43.38
- Bid
- 40.77
- Ask
- 41.07
- Low
- 40.72
- High
- 43.43
- Volume
- 787
- Daily Change
- -5.54%
- Month Change
- 7.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 84.40%
- Year Change
- 71.66%
- Act
- 55.0
- Fcst
- 55.2
- Prev
- 55.1
- Act
- 51.2
- Fcst
- 49.8
- Prev
- 51.7
- Act
- 4.6%
- Fcst
- 4.8%
- Prev
- 4.7%
- Act
- 3.7%
- Fcst
- 4.0%
- Prev
- 3.7%
- Act
- 418
- Fcst
- Prev
- 422
- Act
- 547
- Fcst
- Prev
- 549
- Act
-
- Fcst
- $57.6 B
- Prev
- $-344.8 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev