- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SPRE: SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF
SPRE exchange rate has changed by 0.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.29 and at a high of 19.51.
Follow SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPRE News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPRE stock price today?
SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF stock is priced at 19.40 today. It trades within 19.29 - 19.51, yesterday's close was 19.24, and trading volume reached 47. The live price chart of SPRE shows these updates.
Does SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF stock pay dividends?
SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF is currently valued at 19.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.42% and USD. View the chart live to track SPRE movements.
How to buy SPRE stock?
You can buy SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF shares at the current price of 19.40. Orders are usually placed near 19.40 or 19.70, while 47 and 0.57% show market activity. Follow SPRE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPRE stock?
Investing in SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.49 - 21.83 and current price 19.40. Many compare -0.87% and 1.84% before placing orders at 19.40 or 19.70. Explore the SPRE price chart live with daily changes.
What are SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF in the past year was 21.83. Within 16.49 - 21.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE) over the year was 16.49. Comparing it with the current 19.40 and 16.49 - 21.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPRE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPRE stock split?
SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.24, and -6.42% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.24
- Open
- 19.29
- Bid
- 19.40
- Ask
- 19.70
- Low
- 19.29
- High
- 19.51
- Volume
- 47
- Daily Change
- 0.83%
- Month Change
- -0.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.84%
- Year Change
- -6.42%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 10.7
- Fcst
- -13.1
- Prev
- -8.7
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev