SPGP: Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF
SPGP exchange rate has changed by 1.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 111.91 and at a high of 112.57.
Follow Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SPGP News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPGP stock price today?
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock is priced at 112.48 today. It trades within 111.91 - 112.57, yesterday's close was 110.90, and trading volume reached 127. The live price chart of SPGP shows these updates.
Does Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF is currently valued at 112.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.90% and USD. View the chart live to track SPGP movements.
How to buy SPGP stock?
You can buy Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF shares at the current price of 112.48. Orders are usually placed near 112.48 or 112.78, while 127 and 0.31% show market activity. Follow SPGP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPGP stock?
Investing in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF involves considering the yearly range 84.13 - 115.87 and current price 112.48. Many compare -0.80% and 16.34% before placing orders at 112.48 or 112.78. Explore the SPGP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the past year was 115.87. Within 84.13 - 115.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 110.90 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) over the year was 84.13. Comparing it with the current 112.48 and 84.13 - 115.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPGP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPGP stock split?
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 110.90, and 6.90% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 110.90
- Open
- 112.13
- Bid
- 112.48
- Ask
- 112.78
- Low
- 111.91
- High
- 112.57
- Volume
- 127
- Daily Change
- 1.42%
- Month Change
- -0.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.34%
- Year Change
- 6.90%
