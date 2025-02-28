QuotesSections
Currencies / SOUNW
SOUNW: SoundHound AI Inc - Warrant

6.6157 USD 0.0743 (1.11%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SOUNW exchange rate has changed by -1.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.2500 and at a high of 6.7300.

Follow SoundHound AI Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
6.2500 6.7300
Year Range
1.7100 21.5000
Previous Close
6.6900
Open
6.7300
Bid
6.6157
Ask
6.6187
Low
6.2500
High
6.7300
Volume
84
Daily Change
-1.11%
Month Change
19.20%
6 Months Change
84.28%
Year Change
265.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%