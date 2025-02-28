Currencies / SOUNW
SOUNW: SoundHound AI Inc - Warrant
6.6157 USD 0.0743 (1.11%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SOUNW exchange rate has changed by -1.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.2500 and at a high of 6.7300.
Follow SoundHound AI Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
6.2500 6.7300
Year Range
1.7100 21.5000
- Previous Close
- 6.6900
- Open
- 6.7300
- Bid
- 6.6157
- Ask
- 6.6187
- Low
- 6.2500
- High
- 6.7300
- Volume
- 84
- Daily Change
- -1.11%
- Month Change
- 19.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 84.28%
- Year Change
- 265.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%