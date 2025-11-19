- Overview
SOMN: SOUTHERN CO
SOMN exchange rate has changed by -0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.8599 and at a high of 50.2900.
Follow SOUTHERN CO dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SOMN stock price today?
SOUTHERN CO stock is priced at 49.8599 today. It trades within 49.8599 - 50.2900, yesterday's close was 50.3200, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of SOMN shows these updates.
Does SOUTHERN CO stock pay dividends?
SOUTHERN CO is currently valued at 49.8599. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.76% and USD. View the chart live to track SOMN movements.
How to buy SOMN stock?
You can buy SOUTHERN CO shares at the current price of 49.8599. Orders are usually placed near 49.8599 or 49.8629, while 13 and -0.76% show market activity. Follow SOMN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SOMN stock?
Investing in SOUTHERN CO involves considering the yearly range 49.8900 - 50.4899 and current price 49.8599. Many compare -0.76% and -0.76% before placing orders at 49.8599 or 49.8629. Explore the SOMN price chart live with daily changes.
What are SOUTHERN CO stock highest prices?
The highest price of SOUTHERN CO in the past year was 50.4899. Within 49.8900 - 50.4899, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.3200 helps spot resistance levels. Track SOUTHERN CO performance using the live chart.
What are SOUTHERN CO stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SOUTHERN CO (SOMN) over the year was 49.8900. Comparing it with the current 49.8599 and 49.8900 - 50.4899 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SOMN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SOMN stock split?
SOUTHERN CO has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.3200, and -0.76% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.3200
- Open
- 50.2400
- Bid
- 49.8599
- Ask
- 49.8629
- Low
- 49.8599
- High
- 50.2900
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- -0.91%
- Month Change
- -0.76%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.76%
- Year Change
- -0.76%
