Currencies / SNYR
SNYR: Synergy Strips Corp.
2.35 USD 0.15 (6.82%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SNYR exchange rate has changed by 6.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.12 and at a high of 2.35.
Follow Synergy Strips Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SNYR News
- Synergy CHC prices $4.375 million public offering of common stock
- Synergy CHC CEO Ross Jack buys $79k in shares
- Synergy CHC expands FOCUSfactor distribution to Turkey in new deal
- Synergy CHC CEO Ross Jack buys $29,837 in common stock
- New to The Street TV Spotlights Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR) as Former Coca-Cola Executive Joins to Drive FOCUSfactor(R) Energy Drink’s Global Expansion
- Synergy CHC secures $20 million loan for growth and debt repayment
- Synergy CHC appoints new VP to boost beverage division
- Synergy CHC Corp Reports Growth in Earnings Per Share for its First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and its Ninth Consecutive Quarter of Profitability
Daily Range
2.12 2.35
Year Range
1.30 10.00
- Previous Close
- 2.20
- Open
- 2.19
- Bid
- 2.35
- Ask
- 2.65
- Low
- 2.12
- High
- 2.35
- Volume
- 351
- Daily Change
- 6.82%
- Month Change
- -2.08%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.29%
- Year Change
- -73.89%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev