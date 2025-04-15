Valute / SNYR
SNYR: Synergy Strips Corp.
2.40 USD 0.02 (0.84%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SNYR ha avuto una variazione del 0.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.33 e ad un massimo di 2.50.
Segui le dinamiche di Synergy Strips Corp.. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SNYR News
- Synergy CHC partners with AlaBev to expand FOCUSfactor distribution
- Why Serina Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF), Battalion Oil (AMEX:BATL)
- Synergy CHC prices $4.375 million public offering of common stock
- Synergy CHC CEO Ross Jack buys $79k in shares
- Synergy CHC expands FOCUSfactor distribution to Turkey in new deal
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Synergy CHC CEO Ross Jack buys $29,837 in common stock
- New to The Street TV Spotlights Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR) as Former Coca-Cola Executive Joins to Drive FOCUSfactor(R) Energy Drink’s Global Expansion
- Synergy CHC secures $20 million loan for growth and debt repayment
- Synergy CHC appoints new VP to boost beverage division
- Synergy CHC Corp Reports Growth in Earnings Per Share for its First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and its Ninth Consecutive Quarter of Profitability
- Nasdaq Surges 100 Points; Bank of America Earnings Top Views - Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Webull (NASDAQ:BULL)
- Why Ericsson Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.33 2.50
Intervallo Annuale
1.30 10.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.38
- Apertura
- 2.39
- Bid
- 2.40
- Ask
- 2.70
- Minimo
- 2.33
- Massimo
- 2.50
- Volume
- 207
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.84%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.23%
- Variazione Annuale
- -73.33%
21 settembre, domenica