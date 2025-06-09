QuotesSections
Currencies / SNPX
Back to US Stock Market

SNPX: Synaptogenix Inc

23.37 USD 0.11 (0.47%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SNPX exchange rate has changed by -0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.60 and at a high of 23.37.

Follow Synaptogenix Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1

SNPX News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SNPX stock price today?

Synaptogenix Inc stock is priced at 23.37 today. It trades within 22.60 - 23.37, yesterday's close was 23.48, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of SNPX shows these updates.

Does Synaptogenix Inc stock pay dividends?

Synaptogenix Inc is currently valued at 23.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.85% and USD. View the chart live to track SNPX movements.

How to buy SNPX stock?

You can buy Synaptogenix Inc shares at the current price of 23.37. Orders are usually placed near 23.37 or 23.67, while 4 and 3.41% show market activity. Follow SNPX updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SNPX stock?

Investing in Synaptogenix Inc involves considering the yearly range 22.60 - 25.55 and current price 23.37. Many compare -1.85% and -1.85% before placing orders at 23.37 or 23.67. Explore the SNPX price chart live with daily changes.

What are Synaptogenix Inc stock highest prices?

The highest price of Synaptogenix Inc in the past year was 25.55. Within 22.60 - 25.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track Synaptogenix Inc performance using the live chart.

What are Synaptogenix Inc stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Synaptogenix Inc (SNPX) over the year was 22.60. Comparing it with the current 23.37 and 22.60 - 25.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SNPX moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SNPX stock split?

Synaptogenix Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.48, and -1.85% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
22.60 23.37
Year Range
22.60 25.55
Previous Close
23.48
Open
22.60
Bid
23.37
Ask
23.67
Low
22.60
High
23.37
Volume
4
Daily Change
-0.47%
Month Change
-1.85%
6 Months Change
-1.85%
Year Change
-1.85%
21 November, Friday
13:30
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:45
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
15:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Act
51.0
Fcst
50.3
Prev
50.3
15:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Expectations
Act
51.0
Fcst
49.0
Prev
49.0
15:00
USD
Michigan Inflation Expectations
Act
4.5%
Fcst
4.7%
Prev
4.7%
15:00
USD
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
Act
3.4%
Fcst
3.6%
Prev
3.6%
18:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
419
Fcst
Prev
417
18:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
554
Fcst
Prev
549
20:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
20:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
20:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
20:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev