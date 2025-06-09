- Overview
SNPX: Synaptogenix Inc
SNPX exchange rate has changed by -0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.60 and at a high of 23.37.
Follow Synaptogenix Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SNPX News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SNPX stock price today?
Synaptogenix Inc stock is priced at 23.37 today. It trades within 22.60 - 23.37, yesterday's close was 23.48, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of SNPX shows these updates.
Does Synaptogenix Inc stock pay dividends?
Synaptogenix Inc is currently valued at 23.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.85% and USD. View the chart live to track SNPX movements.
How to buy SNPX stock?
You can buy Synaptogenix Inc shares at the current price of 23.37. Orders are usually placed near 23.37 or 23.67, while 4 and 3.41% show market activity. Follow SNPX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SNPX stock?
Investing in Synaptogenix Inc involves considering the yearly range 22.60 - 25.55 and current price 23.37. Many compare -1.85% and -1.85% before placing orders at 23.37 or 23.67. Explore the SNPX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Synaptogenix Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Synaptogenix Inc in the past year was 25.55. Within 22.60 - 25.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track Synaptogenix Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Synaptogenix Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Synaptogenix Inc (SNPX) over the year was 22.60. Comparing it with the current 23.37 and 22.60 - 25.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SNPX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SNPX stock split?
Synaptogenix Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.48, and -1.85% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.48
- Open
- 22.60
- Bid
- 23.37
- Ask
- 23.67
- Low
- 22.60
- High
- 23.37
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- -0.47%
- Month Change
- -1.85%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.85%
- Year Change
- -1.85%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 51.0
- Fcst
- 50.3
- Prev
- 50.3
- Act
- 51.0
- Fcst
- 49.0
- Prev
- 49.0
- Act
- 4.5%
- Fcst
- 4.7%
- Prev
- 4.7%
- Act
- 3.4%
- Fcst
- 3.6%
- Prev
- 3.6%
- Act
- 419
- Fcst
- Prev
- 417
- Act
- 554
- Fcst
- Prev
- 549
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev