SMX: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company - Class A
1.40 USD 0.14 (9.09%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SMX exchange rate has changed by -9.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.33 and at a high of 1.44.
Follow SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SMX News
- SMX partners with REDWAVE to enhance plastic recycling verification
- Singapore launches world’s first national plastics passport system
- SMX aims to create universal standard for recycled plastics tracking
- Singapore launches national plastic passport program with SMX tech
- Nasdaq Gains Over 100 Points; Science Applications Shares Fall After Q2 Results - Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL), BrilliA (AMEX:BRIA)
- Dow Surges 200 Points; US Initial Jobless Claims Rise - Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL), BrilliA (AMEX:BRIA)
- What's Going On With SMX Stock Tuesday? - SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX)
- Why Carisma Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 133%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS), CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM)
- SMX stock soars as company offers free licensing of plastics passport
- Why Autodesk Shares Are Trading Higher By 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.16%
- SMX partners with Bio-Packaging for traceable sustainable packaging
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.14%
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 7/29/25 - TipRanks.com
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.47%
- SMX forms treasury subsidiary to expand digital asset operations
- SMX establishes treasury subsidiary in Ireland for digital assets
- Why Trade Desk Shares Are Trading Higher By 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ)
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 16 to June 20) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- SMX to begin trading on 4.1:1 reverse split basis from June 16
- SMX: The Defense Sector’s New Weapon in the War for Supply Chain Integrity
- Why Liberty Energy Shares Are Trading Higher By 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR), Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL)
Daily Range
1.33 1.44
Year Range
0.18 6.50
- Previous Close
- 1.54
- Open
- 1.33
- Bid
- 1.40
- Ask
- 1.70
- Low
- 1.33
- High
- 1.44
- Volume
- 843
- Daily Change
- -9.09%
- Month Change
- -14.63%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.63%
- Year Change
- -51.05%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev