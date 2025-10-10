- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SMN: ProShares UltraShort Materials
SMN exchange rate has changed by 0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.60 and at a high of 13.65.
Follow ProShares UltraShort Materials dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SMN stock price today?
ProShares UltraShort Materials stock is priced at 13.65 today. It trades within 13.60 - 13.65, yesterday's close was 13.61, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of SMN shows these updates.
Does ProShares UltraShort Materials stock pay dividends?
ProShares UltraShort Materials is currently valued at 13.65. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 97.83% and USD. View the chart live to track SMN movements.
How to buy SMN stock?
You can buy ProShares UltraShort Materials shares at the current price of 13.65. Orders are usually placed near 13.65 or 13.95, while 3 and 0.37% show market activity. Follow SMN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SMN stock?
Investing in ProShares UltraShort Materials involves considering the yearly range 6.48 - 21.31 and current price 13.65. Many compare -0.36% and -14.31% before placing orders at 13.65 or 13.95. Explore the SMN price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares UltraShort Materials stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares UltraShort Materials in the past year was 21.31. Within 6.48 - 21.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraShort Materials performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares UltraShort Materials stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares UltraShort Materials (SMN) over the year was 6.48. Comparing it with the current 13.65 and 6.48 - 21.31 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SMN stock split?
ProShares UltraShort Materials has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.61, and 97.83% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.61
- Open
- 13.60
- Bid
- 13.65
- Ask
- 13.95
- Low
- 13.60
- High
- 13.65
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.29%
- Month Change
- -0.36%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.31%
- Year Change
- 97.83%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 55.2
- Prev
- 55.1
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 49.8
- Prev
- 51.7
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 4.8%
- Prev
- 4.7%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 4.0%
- Prev
- 3.7%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 422
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 549
- Act
-
- Fcst
- $57.6 B
- Prev
- $-344.8 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev