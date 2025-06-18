Currencies / SMIN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SMIN: Ishares MSCI India Small Cap ETF
74.99 USD 0.34 (0.46%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SMIN exchange rate has changed by 0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 74.87 and at a high of 75.21.
Follow Ishares MSCI India Small Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SMIN News
- Global Economic Outlook: September 2025
- Kepler Cheuvreux raises Smiths Group stock price target ahead of FY results
- Global Monetary Base - Update Through August 2025 And 2025 Forecast
- INDA Vs. China ETFs: The Tariff-Driven India Dip Is A Buy (BATS:INDA)
- Tariffs Weigh On India’s Growth Outlook Despite Tax Relief
- Weekly Commentary: Discounting The Loss Of Fed Independence
- Global Economic Outlook: August 2025
- Weekly Commentary: Anything But Normal Times
- Trade Update: Reciprocal Tariffs, Fragile Deals And Legal Uncertainty
- RBI Holds Steady, But Growth Risks Could Pave Way For Q4 Rate Cut
- World Markets Watchlist: August 4, 2025
- APAC Equities: The Sensitivity To Oil Prices
- Weekly Commentary: One Serious Silly Season
- The Case For Holding SMIN: Risks, Rewards, And Relativity (BATS:SMIN)
- Weekly Commentary: Not Restrictive
- Tariffs, Schmarriffs
- Weekly Commentary: The Return Of Tariffs
- Opportunity Amidst Uncertainty
- New U.S. Tariffs Target Asia, But Some Countries Stand To Gain
- Letter Day Brings Back The Spirit Of Liberation Day
- Tariff Uncertainty Is Likely To Continue Through Late 2025
- 2025 Midyear Global Outlook
- Asia's Manufacturing PMI Improves, But Trade Risks Are Looming
- Tariffs, Tech And Transition: Europe And Asia's Evolving Equity Landscape
Daily Range
74.87 75.21
Year Range
61.54 86.44
- Previous Close
- 74.65
- Open
- 74.95
- Bid
- 74.99
- Ask
- 75.29
- Low
- 74.87
- High
- 75.21
- Volume
- 134
- Daily Change
- 0.46%
- Month Change
- 3.56%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.54%
- Year Change
- -13.25%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
- Act
- 418
- Fcst
- Prev
- 416
17:00
USD
- Act
- 542
- Fcst
- Prev
- 539
19:30
USD
- Act
- 266.4 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 98.7 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- -225.1 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 17.8 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 25.5 K