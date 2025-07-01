报价部分
货币 / SMIN
SMIN: Ishares MSCI India Small Cap ETF

75.11 USD 0.46 (0.62%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日SMIN汇率已更改0.62%。当日，交易品种以低点74.87和高点75.21进行交易。

关注Ishares MSCI India Small Cap ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
74.87 75.21
年范围
61.54 86.44
前一天收盘价
74.65
开盘价
74.95
卖价
75.11
买价
75.41
最低价
74.87
最高价
75.21
交易量
157
日变化
0.62%
月变化
3.73%
6个月变化
10.72%
年变化
-13.11%
21 九月, 星期日