货币 / SMIN
SMIN: Ishares MSCI India Small Cap ETF
75.11 USD 0.46 (0.62%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SMIN汇率已更改0.62%。当日，交易品种以低点74.87和高点75.21进行交易。
关注Ishares MSCI India Small Cap ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SMIN新闻
日范围
74.87 75.21
年范围
61.54 86.44
- 前一天收盘价
- 74.65
- 开盘价
- 74.95
- 卖价
- 75.11
- 买价
- 75.41
- 最低价
- 74.87
- 最高价
- 75.21
- 交易量
- 157
- 日变化
- 0.62%
- 月变化
- 3.73%
- 6个月变化
- 10.72%
- 年变化
- -13.11%
21 九月, 星期日