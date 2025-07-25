- Overview
SMDV: ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF
SMDV exchange rate has changed by -0.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.60 and at a high of 66.30.
Follow ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SMDV News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SMDV stock price today?
ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock is priced at 65.78 today. It trades within 65.60 - 66.30, yesterday's close was 66.39, and trading volume reached 34. The live price chart of SMDV shows these updates.
Does ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF is currently valued at 65.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.03% and USD. View the chart live to track SMDV movements.
How to buy SMDV stock?
You can buy ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF shares at the current price of 65.78. Orders are usually placed near 65.78 or 66.08, while 34 and -0.72% show market activity. Follow SMDV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SMDV stock?
Investing in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF involves considering the yearly range 58.01 - 76.83 and current price 65.78. Many compare -1.05% and 4.35% before placing orders at 65.78 or 66.08. Explore the SMDV price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the past year was 76.83. Within 58.01 - 76.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 66.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) over the year was 58.01. Comparing it with the current 65.78 and 58.01 - 76.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMDV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SMDV stock split?
ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 66.39, and -4.03% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 66.39
- Open
- 66.26
- Bid
- 65.78
- Ask
- 66.08
- Low
- 65.60
- High
- 66.30
- Volume
- 34
- Daily Change
- -0.92%
- Month Change
- -1.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.35%
- Year Change
- -4.03%
