SLX: VanEck Steel ETF
SLX exchange rate has changed by 0.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 72.66 and at a high of 74.77.
Follow VanEck Steel ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SLX stock price today?
VanEck Steel ETF stock is priced at 74.77 today. It trades within 72.66 - 74.77, yesterday's close was 74.13, and trading volume reached 27. The live price chart of SLX shows these updates.
Does VanEck Steel ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck Steel ETF is currently valued at 74.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.28% and USD. View the chart live to track SLX movements.
How to buy SLX stock?
You can buy VanEck Steel ETF shares at the current price of 74.77. Orders are usually placed near 74.77 or 75.07, while 27 and 2.89% show market activity. Follow SLX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SLX stock?
Investing in VanEck Steel ETF involves considering the yearly range 51.78 - 76.64 and current price 74.77. Many compare 1.45% and 22.39% before placing orders at 74.77 or 75.07. Explore the SLX price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck Steel ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck Steel ETF in the past year was 76.64. Within 51.78 - 76.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 74.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck Steel ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck Steel ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck Steel ETF (SLX) over the year was 51.78. Comparing it with the current 74.77 and 51.78 - 76.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SLX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SLX stock split?
VanEck Steel ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 74.13, and 11.28% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 74.13
- Open
- 72.67
- Bid
- 74.77
- Ask
- 75.07
- Low
- 72.66
- High
- 74.77
- Volume
- 27
- Daily Change
- 0.86%
- Month Change
- 1.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.39%
- Year Change
- 11.28%
