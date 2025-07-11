- Overview
SKYY: First Trust Cloud Computing ETF
SKYY exchange rate has changed by 0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 138.00 and at a high of 138.37.
Follow First Trust Cloud Computing ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SKYY stock price today?
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock is priced at 138.37 today. It trades within 138.00 - 138.37, yesterday's close was 137.49, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of SKYY shows these updates.
Does First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF is currently valued at 138.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 29.79% and USD. View the chart live to track SKYY movements.
How to buy SKYY stock?
You can buy First Trust Cloud Computing ETF shares at the current price of 138.37. Orders are usually placed near 138.37 or 138.67, while 7 and 0.27% show market activity. Follow SKYY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SKYY stock?
Investing in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF involves considering the yearly range 85.38 - 138.82 and current price 138.37. Many compare 3.52% and 30.22% before placing orders at 138.37 or 138.67. Explore the SKYY price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the past year was 138.82. Within 85.38 - 138.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 137.49 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Cloud Computing ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) over the year was 85.38. Comparing it with the current 138.37 and 85.38 - 138.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SKYY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SKYY stock split?
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 137.49, and 29.79% after corporate actions.
