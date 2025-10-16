QuotesSections
Currencies / SHV
Back to US Stock Market

SHV: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

110.46 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SHV exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 110.46 and at a high of 110.47.

Follow iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SHV News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SHV stock price today?

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock is priced at 110.46 today. It trades within 110.46 - 110.47, yesterday's close was 110.46, and trading volume reached 538. The live price chart of SHV shows these updates.

Does iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF is currently valued at 110.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.28% and USD. View the chart live to track SHV movements.

How to buy SHV stock?

You can buy iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF shares at the current price of 110.46. Orders are usually placed near 110.46 or 110.76, while 538 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SHV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SHV stock?

Investing in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 109.91 - 110.52 and current price 110.46. Many compare 0.28% and 0.32% before placing orders at 110.46 or 110.76. Explore the SHV price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the past year was 110.52. Within 109.91 - 110.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 110.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) over the year was 109.91. Comparing it with the current 110.46 and 109.91 - 110.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SHV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SHV stock split?

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 110.46, and 0.28% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
110.46 110.47
Year Range
109.91 110.52
Previous Close
110.46
Open
110.46
Bid
110.46
Ask
110.76
Low
110.46
High
110.47
Volume
538
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
0.28%
6 Months Change
0.32%
Year Change
0.28%
28 October, Tuesday
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.6%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
1.8%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.6%
Fcst
-0.5%
Prev
-0.3%
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.6
Fcst
93.5
Prev
95.6
17:00
USD
7-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.953%