SHV: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
SHV exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 110.46 and at a high of 110.47.
Follow iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SHV News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SHV stock price today?
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock is priced at 110.46 today. It trades within 110.46 - 110.47, yesterday's close was 110.46, and trading volume reached 538. The live price chart of SHV shows these updates.
Does iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF is currently valued at 110.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.28% and USD. View the chart live to track SHV movements.
How to buy SHV stock?
You can buy iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF shares at the current price of 110.46. Orders are usually placed near 110.46 or 110.76, while 538 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SHV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SHV stock?
Investing in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 109.91 - 110.52 and current price 110.46. Many compare 0.28% and 0.32% before placing orders at 110.46 or 110.76. Explore the SHV price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the past year was 110.52. Within 109.91 - 110.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 110.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) over the year was 109.91. Comparing it with the current 110.46 and 109.91 - 110.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SHV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SHV stock split?
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 110.46, and 0.28% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 110.46
- Open
- 110.46
- Bid
- 110.46
- Ask
- 110.76
- Low
- 110.46
- High
- 110.47
- Volume
- 538
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.32%
- Year Change
- 0.28%
- Act
- 1.6%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 1.8%
- Act
- -0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.5%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
- 94.6
- Fcst
- 93.5
- Prev
- 95.6
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.953%