SHV: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
今日SHV汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点110.46和高点110.47进行交易。
关注iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SHV新闻
- The Rapid Evaporation Of Liquidity
- Single Stock Volatility Bid Ahead Of Tech Earnings
- If The Fed Ends QT Too Soon, It Risks Discrediting Its Ceiling Tools
- Fed Rate Decision Ahead: ETF Areas Likely to Win
- Rates Spark: Upside Potential For Euro Rates Should Not Be Underestimated
- Slower Inflation But Rising Uncertainty In September
- Why The Market Won't Go Down
- Soft Sentiment Vs. Resilient Data — Which Way Will Macro Surprise?
- U.S. Bond Market Remains On Track For Strong Bull Run In 2025
- Markets Weekly Outlook: Trump-Xi Meeting, Earnings And Central Banks
- Massive Outlier In Owner’s Equivalent Of Rent Pushed Down CPI, Core CPI, Core Services CPI
- Consumer Price Index: Inflation Rises To 3.0% In September, Lower Than Expected
- Cracks Emerge Beneath Market Resilience, Challenging Areas Of The U.S. Economy
- Rates Spark: Stuff Perking Interest As We End The Week
- Above The Noise: Has The ‘Bubble Talk’ Been Blown Out Of Proportion?
- Will Friday’s CPI Release Clarify Or Blur The Inflation Outlook?
- Rates Spark: Front Ends Are Steady, But Lots Going On
- What Do Bond Market Drawdowns Tell Us About Diversification?
- Duration In Motion: Dynamic Strategies For Today’s Market
- Repo Market’s Warning Light Is Flickering
- Will Friday’s Delayed CPI Report Derail The Fed’s Rate Cut Plans?
- Weekly Commentary: Infestation
- The Laziest Way To Put Your Cash To Work: TBIL
- Federal Reserve Beige Book Gives The Greenlight To Further Rate Cuts
常见问题解答
SHV股票今天的价格是多少？
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF股票今天的定价为110.46。它在110.46 - 110.47范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为110.46，交易量达到538。SHV的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF股票是否支付股息？
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF目前的价值为110.46。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注0.28%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪SHV走势。
如何购买SHV股票？
您可以以110.46的当前价格购买iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF股票。订单通常设置在110.46或110.76附近，而538和0.00%显示市场活动。立即关注SHV的实时图表更新。
如何投资SHV股票？
投资iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF需要考虑年度范围109.91 - 110.52和当前价格110.46。许多人在以110.46或110.76下订单之前，会比较0.28%和。实时查看SHV价格图表，了解每日变化。
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF的最高价格是110.52。在109.91 - 110.52内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF的绩效。
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF（SHV）的最低价格为109.91。将其与当前的110.46和109.91 - 110.52进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看SHV在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
SHV股票是什么时候拆分的？
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、110.46和0.28%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 110.46
- 开盘价
- 110.46
- 卖价
- 110.46
- 买价
- 110.76
- 最低价
- 110.46
- 最高价
- 110.47
- 交易量
- 538
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- 0.28%
- 6个月变化
- 0.32%
- 年变化
- 0.28%
- 实际值
- 1.6%
- 预测值
- 1.7%
- 前值
- 1.8%
- 实际值
- -0.6%
- 预测值
- -0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
- 94.6
- 预测值
- 93.5
- 前值
- 95.6
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 3.953%