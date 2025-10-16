报价部分
SHV: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

110.46 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日SHV汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点110.46和高点110.47进行交易。

关注iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

SHV新闻

常见问题解答

SHV股票今天的价格是多少？

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF股票今天的定价为110.46。它在110.46 - 110.47范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为110.46，交易量达到538。SHV的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF股票是否支付股息？

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF目前的价值为110.46。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注0.28%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪SHV走势。

如何购买SHV股票？

您可以以110.46的当前价格购买iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF股票。订单通常设置在110.46或110.76附近，而538和0.00%显示市场活动。立即关注SHV的实时图表更新。

如何投资SHV股票？

投资iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF需要考虑年度范围109.91 - 110.52和当前价格110.46。许多人在以110.46或110.76下订单之前，会比较0.28%和。实时查看SHV价格图表，了解每日变化。

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF的最高价格是110.52。在109.91 - 110.52内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF的绩效。

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF（SHV）的最低价格为109.91。将其与当前的110.46和109.91 - 110.52进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看SHV在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

SHV股票是什么时候拆分的？

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、110.46和0.28%中可见。

日范围
110.46 110.47
年范围
109.91 110.52
前一天收盘价
110.46
开盘价
110.46
卖价
110.46
买价
110.76
最低价
110.46
最高价
110.47
交易量
538
日变化
0.00%
月变化
0.28%
6个月变化
0.32%
年变化
0.28%
28 十月, 星期二
13:00
USD
S&P/凯斯席勒20个城市房价综合指数年率 y/y
实际值
1.6%
预测值
1.7%
前值
1.8%
13:00
USD
S&P/凯斯席勒20座大城市房价综合指数 n.s.a.月率 m/m
实际值
-0.6%
预测值
-0.5%
前值
-0.3%
14:00
USD
CB消费者信心指数
实际值
94.6
预测值
93.5
前值
95.6
17:00
USD
7年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
3.953%