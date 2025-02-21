Currencies / SHPH
SHPH: Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
3.58 USD 0.11 (3.17%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SHPH exchange rate has changed by 3.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.41 and at a high of 3.62.
Follow Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SHPH News
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals appoints Adam Chambers to board of directors
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of $4.25 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
- # Shuttle Pharmaceuticals raises $4.25 million in private placement
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.75%
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 16 to June 20) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Shuttle Pharma Announces Reverse Stock Split will Become Effective on June 16, 2025, at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time
- # Shuttle Pharmaceuticals plans 25-for-1 reverse stock split
- Shuttle Pharma appoints new Chairman to its Board
- SHPH stock plunges to 52-week low of $0.2 amid market challenges
- Why Pinterest Shares Are Trading Higher By 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Corvus Pharma (NASDAQ:CRVS), Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY)
- Why Five9 Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Akamai Techs (NASDAQ:AKAM), AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI)
Daily Range
3.41 3.62
Year Range
0.12 4.70
- Previous Close
- 3.47
- Open
- 3.45
- Bid
- 3.58
- Ask
- 3.88
- Low
- 3.41
- High
- 3.62
- Volume
- 59
- Daily Change
- 3.17%
- Month Change
- 6.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 817.95%
- Year Change
- 171.21%
