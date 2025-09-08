QuotesSections
SHOP: Shopify Inc Class A Subordinate Voting Shares

146.12 USD 1.77 (1.20%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SHOP exchange rate has changed by -1.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 145.21 and at a high of 150.17.

Follow Shopify Inc Class A Subordinate Voting Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

SHOP News

Daily Range
145.21 150.17
Year Range
69.84 151.64
Previous Close
147.89
Open
149.09
Bid
146.12
Ask
146.42
Low
145.21
High
150.17
Volume
9.276 K
Daily Change
-1.20%
Month Change
6.84%
6 Months Change
52.93%
Year Change
82.44%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%