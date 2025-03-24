Currencies / SHFS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SHFS: SHF Holdings Inc - Class A
3.40 USD 0.76 (18.27%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SHFS exchange rate has changed by -18.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.40 and at a high of 4.01.
Follow SHF Holdings Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SHFS News
- SHF Holdings stock soars after launching cannabis banking outsourcing program
- SHF Holdings closes $562,500 convertible note offering with 20% discount
- Safe Harbor Financial CEO Terry Mendez to Serve as Shark during Conscious Capitalist Sessions at Psychedelic Science 2025
- Safe Harbor Financial to Participate in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on June 8“10, 2025
- Safe Harbor Financial Partners with Bennett Thrasher to Deliver Advanced Financial Services to Cannabis Operators Nationwide
- Why Calix Shares Are Trading Higher By 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Calix (NYSE:CALX), Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)
- Dow Dips Over 1,000 Points; Comerica Earnings Top Views - Comerica (NYSE:CMA), Thunder Power Holdings (NASDAQ:AIEV)
- Nasdaq Tumbles Over 400 Points; Netflix Posts Upbeat Earnings - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Thunder Power Holdings (NASDAQ:AIEV)
- US Stocks Likely To Open Lower: 'Best And Worst Days Tend To Occur Near The Same Time,' Says Expert - AZZ (NYSE:AZZ), Thunder Power Holdings (NASDAQ:AIEV)
- Why Netflix Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT), Thunder Power Holdings (NASDAQ:AIEV)
- This Week In Cannabis: Carmelo's NY Launch, Federal Reform, Cancer Study, Avicanna's Growth, Tilray's Split, DeSantis Fallout, Slovenia's Big Move And More This Week In Cannabis: Carmelo's NY Launch, Federal Reform, Cancer Study, Avicanna's Growth...
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (March 24 to March 28) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
Daily Range
3.40 4.01
Year Range
0.25 5.80
- Previous Close
- 4.16
- Open
- 4.01
- Bid
- 3.40
- Ask
- 3.70
- Low
- 3.40
- High
- 4.01
- Volume
- 39
- Daily Change
- -18.27%
- Month Change
- -9.57%
- 6 Months Change
- -18.27%
- Year Change
- 529.63%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev