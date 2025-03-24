Valute / SHFS
SHFS: SHF Holdings Inc - Class A
3.23 USD 0.05 (1.57%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SHFS ha avuto una variazione del 1.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.09 e ad un massimo di 3.36.
Segui le dinamiche di SHF Holdings Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SHFS News
- SHF Holdings stock soars after launching cannabis banking outsourcing program
- SHF Holdings closes $562,500 convertible note offering with 20% discount
- Safe Harbor Financial CEO Terry Mendez to Serve as Shark during Conscious Capitalist Sessions at Psychedelic Science 2025
- Safe Harbor Financial to Participate in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on June 8“10, 2025
- Safe Harbor Financial Partners with Bennett Thrasher to Deliver Advanced Financial Services to Cannabis Operators Nationwide
- This Week In Cannabis: Carmelo's NY Launch, Federal Reform, Cancer Study, Avicanna's Growth, Tilray's Split, DeSantis Fallout, Slovenia's Big Move And More This Week In Cannabis: Carmelo's NY Launch, Federal Reform, Cancer Study, Avicanna's Growth...
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.09 3.36
Intervallo Annuale
0.25 5.80
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.18
- Apertura
- 3.12
- Bid
- 3.23
- Ask
- 3.53
- Minimo
- 3.09
- Massimo
- 3.36
- Volume
- 53
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.57%
- Variazione Mensile
- -14.10%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -22.36%
- Variazione Annuale
- 498.15%
21 settembre, domenica