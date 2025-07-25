Currencies / SH
SH: ProShares Short S&P500
37.72 USD 0.07 (0.19%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SH exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.62 and at a high of 37.76.
Follow ProShares Short S&P500 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
37.62 37.76
Year Range
10.58 51.36
- Previous Close
- 37.65
- Open
- 37.62
- Bid
- 37.72
- Ask
- 38.02
- Low
- 37.62
- High
- 37.76
- Volume
- 1.411 K
- Daily Change
- 0.19%
- Month Change
- -3.11%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.62%
- Year Change
- 247.65%
