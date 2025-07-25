Valute / SH
SH: ProShares Short S&P500
37.45 USD 0.14 (0.37%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SH ha avuto una variazione del -0.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 37.39 e ad un massimo di 37.64.
Segui le dinamiche di ProShares Short S&P500. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
37.39 37.64
Intervallo Annuale
10.58 51.36
- Chiusura Precedente
- 37.59
- Apertura
- 37.52
- Bid
- 37.45
- Ask
- 37.75
- Minimo
- 37.39
- Massimo
- 37.64
- Volume
- 2.185 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.37%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.80%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -16.22%
- Variazione Annuale
- 245.16%
