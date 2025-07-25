QuotazioniSezioni
SH: ProShares Short S&P500

37.45 USD 0.14 (0.37%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SH ha avuto una variazione del -0.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 37.39 e ad un massimo di 37.64.

Segui le dinamiche di ProShares Short S&P500. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
37.39 37.64
Intervallo Annuale
10.58 51.36
Chiusura Precedente
37.59
Apertura
37.52
Bid
37.45
Ask
37.75
Minimo
37.39
Massimo
37.64
Volume
2.185 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.37%
Variazione Mensile
-3.80%
Variazione Semestrale
-16.22%
Variazione Annuale
245.16%
