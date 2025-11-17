- Overview
SEVNR: Seven Hills Realty Trust
SEVNR exchange rate has changed by -0.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0501 and at a high of 0.0700.
Follow Seven Hills Realty Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SEVNR stock price today?
Seven Hills Realty Trust stock is priced at 0.0693 today. It trades within 0.0501 - 0.0700, yesterday's close was 0.0699, and trading volume reached 144. The live price chart of SEVNR shows these updates.
Does Seven Hills Realty Trust stock pay dividends?
Seven Hills Realty Trust is currently valued at 0.0693. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -37.00% and USD. View the chart live to track SEVNR movements.
How to buy SEVNR stock?
You can buy Seven Hills Realty Trust shares at the current price of 0.0693. Orders are usually placed near 0.0693 or 0.0723, while 144 and 15.50% show market activity. Follow SEVNR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SEVNR stock?
Investing in Seven Hills Realty Trust involves considering the yearly range 0.0310 - 0.4900 and current price 0.0693. Many compare -37.00% and -37.00% before placing orders at 0.0693 or 0.0723. Explore the SEVNR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Seven Hills Realty Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the past year was 0.4900. Within 0.0310 - 0.4900, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.0699 helps spot resistance levels. Track Seven Hills Realty Trust performance using the live chart.
What are Seven Hills Realty Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVNR) over the year was 0.0310. Comparing it with the current 0.0693 and 0.0310 - 0.4900 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SEVNR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SEVNR stock split?
Seven Hills Realty Trust has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.0699, and -37.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.0699
- Open
- 0.0600
- Bid
- 0.0693
- Ask
- 0.0723
- Low
- 0.0501
- High
- 0.0700
- Volume
- 144
- Daily Change
- -0.86%
- Month Change
- -37.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -37.00%
- Year Change
- -37.00%
