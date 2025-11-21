- Overview
SEV: Sono Group N.V.
SEV exchange rate has changed by -8.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.9100 and at a high of 6.4600.
Follow Sono Group N.V. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SEV stock price today?
Sono Group N.V. stock is priced at 5.9450 today. It trades within 5.9100 - 6.4600, yesterday's close was 6.4700, and trading volume reached 107. The live price chart of SEV shows these updates.
Does Sono Group N.V. stock pay dividends?
Sono Group N.V. is currently valued at 5.9450. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -70.26% and USD. View the chart live to track SEV movements.
How to buy SEV stock?
You can buy Sono Group N.V. shares at the current price of 5.9450. Orders are usually placed near 5.9450 or 5.9480, while 107 and -7.11% show market activity. Follow SEV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SEV stock?
Investing in Sono Group N.V. involves considering the yearly range 3.5500 - 22.4300 and current price 5.9450. Many compare -22.79% and -70.26% before placing orders at 5.9450 or 5.9480. Explore the SEV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Aptera Motors Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of Aptera Motors Corp in the past year was 22.4300. Within 3.5500 - 22.4300, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.4700 helps spot resistance levels. Track Sono Group N.V. performance using the live chart.
What are Aptera Motors Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Aptera Motors Corp (SEV) over the year was 3.5500. Comparing it with the current 5.9450 and 3.5500 - 22.4300 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SEV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SEV stock split?
Sono Group N.V. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.4700, and -70.26% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 6.4700
- Open
- 6.4000
- Bid
- 5.9450
- Ask
- 5.9480
- Low
- 5.9100
- High
- 6.4600
- Volume
- 107
- Daily Change
- -8.11%
- Month Change
- -22.79%
- 6 Months Change
- -70.26%
- Year Change
- -70.26%
