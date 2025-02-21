QuotesSections
SETM: Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF

26.84 USD 0.19 (0.71%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SETM exchange rate has changed by 0.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.84 and at a high of 27.27.

Follow Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SETM stock price today?

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF stock is priced at 26.84 today. It trades within 26.84 - 27.27, yesterday's close was 26.65, and trading volume reached 144. The live price chart of SETM shows these updates.

Does Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF stock pay dividends?

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF is currently valued at 26.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 49.03% and USD. View the chart live to track SETM movements.

How to buy SETM stock?

You can buy Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF shares at the current price of 26.84. Orders are usually placed near 26.84 or 27.14, while 144 and -0.52% show market activity. Follow SETM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SETM stock?

Investing in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF involves considering the yearly range 11.48 - 27.27 and current price 26.84. Many compare 7.23% and 89.28% before placing orders at 26.84 or 27.14. Explore the SETM price chart live with daily changes.

What are Sprott Critical Materials ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Sprott Critical Materials ETF in the past year was 27.27. Within 11.48 - 27.27, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Sprott Critical Materials ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Sprott Critical Materials ETF (SETM) over the year was 11.48. Comparing it with the current 26.84 and 11.48 - 27.27 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SETM moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SETM stock split?

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.65, and 49.03% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
26.84 27.27
Year Range
11.48 27.27
Previous Close
26.65
Open
26.98
Bid
26.84
Ask
27.14
Low
26.84
High
27.27
Volume
144
Daily Change
0.71%
Month Change
7.23%
6 Months Change
89.28%
Year Change
49.03%
07 October, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Trade Balance
Act
Fcst
$​33.988 B
Prev
$​-78.311 B
12:30
USD
Exports
Act
Fcst
Prev
$​280.464 B
12:30
USD
Imports
Act
Fcst
Prev
$​358.775 B
14:05
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
16:00
USD
EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
3-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.485%
19:00
USD
Fed Consumer Credit m/m
Act
Fcst
$​11.24 B
Prev
$​16.01 B