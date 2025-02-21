- Overview
SETM: Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF
SETM exchange rate has changed by 0.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.84 and at a high of 27.27.
Follow Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SETM News
- SETM: Diverse Materials Strategy For The New Age Of Energy Production (NASDAQ:SETM)
- REMX Will Enjoy A Big Beautiful Rare Earths Boost (NYSEARCA:REMX)
- The Digital Economy - Critical Minerals And Equity Markets
- Critical Minerals Sourcing Rises Against Trade Troubles
- From Mine To Magnet: MP Materials, Maaden Plan Rare Earth Chain In Saudi Arabia - MP Materials (NYSE:MP)
- Trump Invokes An Act From 1950s To Boost Domestic Mineral Industry - ProShares Trust ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF (ARCA:ION), First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS)
- Exploring New Trade Deals Amid Rising Protectionism
- MP Materials Q4 Earnings: 48% Revenue Surge, Higher Production, Soft Pricing Environment And More - MP Materials (NYSE:MP)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SETM stock price today?
Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF stock is priced at 26.84 today. It trades within 26.84 - 27.27, yesterday's close was 26.65, and trading volume reached 144. The live price chart of SETM shows these updates.
Does Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF stock pay dividends?
Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF is currently valued at 26.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 49.03% and USD. View the chart live to track SETM movements.
How to buy SETM stock?
You can buy Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF shares at the current price of 26.84. Orders are usually placed near 26.84 or 27.14, while 144 and -0.52% show market activity. Follow SETM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SETM stock?
Investing in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF involves considering the yearly range 11.48 - 27.27 and current price 26.84. Many compare 7.23% and 89.28% before placing orders at 26.84 or 27.14. Explore the SETM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Sprott Critical Materials ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Sprott Critical Materials ETF in the past year was 27.27. Within 11.48 - 27.27, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Sprott Critical Materials ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Sprott Critical Materials ETF (SETM) over the year was 11.48. Comparing it with the current 26.84 and 11.48 - 27.27 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SETM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SETM stock split?
Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.65, and 49.03% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.65
- Open
- 26.98
- Bid
- 26.84
- Ask
- 27.14
- Low
- 26.84
- High
- 27.27
- Volume
- 144
- Daily Change
- 0.71%
- Month Change
- 7.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 89.28%
- Year Change
- 49.03%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- $33.988 B
- Prev
- $-78.311 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- $280.464 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- $358.775 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.485%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- $11.24 B
- Prev
- $16.01 B