Currencies / SENEA
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SENEA: Seneca Foods Corp - Class A
107.21 USD 0.40 (0.37%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SENEA exchange rate has changed by -0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 106.88 and at a high of 109.33.
Follow Seneca Foods Corp - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SENEA News
- Seneca Foods Stock: When LIFO Inflates More Than Growth (NASDAQ:SENEA)
- SENEA Upgrades to Outperform on Volume, Margin & EPS Tailwinds
- Seneca Stock Rises Following Q1 Earnings Despite Sales Decline
- Seneca Foods Reports Sales and Earnings for the Quarter and Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2025
- Seneca Foods: A Volatile, But Worthwhile, Prospect To Consider (NASDAQ:SENEA)
- Seneca Foods stock soars to all-time high of $94.49
- Seneca Foods stock soars to all-time high of $92.64
- Seneca Foods: With Easy Money Already Made, Time To Move On
Daily Range
106.88 109.33
Year Range
60.92 115.26
- Previous Close
- 107.61
- Open
- 107.30
- Bid
- 107.21
- Ask
- 107.51
- Low
- 106.88
- High
- 109.33
- Volume
- 98
- Daily Change
- -0.37%
- Month Change
- -5.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.79%
- Year Change
- 73.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%