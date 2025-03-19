QuotesSections
SENEA
SENEA: Seneca Foods Corp - Class A

107.21 USD 0.40 (0.37%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SENEA exchange rate has changed by -0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 106.88 and at a high of 109.33.

Follow Seneca Foods Corp - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
106.88 109.33
Year Range
60.92 115.26
Previous Close
107.61
Open
107.30
Bid
107.21
Ask
107.51
Low
106.88
High
109.33
Volume
98
Daily Change
-0.37%
Month Change
-5.12%
6 Months Change
20.79%
Year Change
73.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%