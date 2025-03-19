통화 / SENEA
SENEA: Seneca Foods Corp - Class A
103.05 USD 0.41 (0.40%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SENEA 환율이 오늘 -0.40%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 101.73이고 고가는 104.55이었습니다.
Seneca Foods Corp - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
101.73 104.55
년간 변동
60.92 115.26
- 이전 종가
- 103.46
- 시가
- 103.94
- Bid
- 103.05
- Ask
- 103.35
- 저가
- 101.73
- 고가
- 104.55
- 볼륨
- 178
- 일일 변동
- -0.40%
- 월 변동
- -8.81%
- 6개월 변동
- 16.10%
- 년간 변동율
- 66.77%
20 9월, 토요일