SEAT: Vivid Seats Inc - Class A
17.06 USD 0.12 (0.71%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SEAT exchange rate has changed by 0.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.76 and at a high of 17.80.
Follow Vivid Seats Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SEAT News
- StubHub’s IPO is this week. Here’s how it stacks up in the world of online ticketing.
- Vivid Seats stock remains Buy at Benchmark amid StubHub IPO
- Vivid Seats: Losing The Marketing Battle (NASDAQ:SEAT)
- VW's CUPRA brand CEO expects 'positive outcome' in EU tariff exemption talks
- Post-IPO, StubHub Has A Lot To Prove (STUB)
- Singapore’s Keppel files for $53 million claim against Seatrium over Brazil corruption case (Aug 26)
- Singapore’s Keppel files for $53 million claim against Seatrium over Brazil corruption case
- Live Nation’s second quarter was mixed. It’s still hoping to ride massive shows, more upsells to a record year.
- Canaccord Genuity downgrades Vivid Seats stock amid competitive pressures
- Vivid Seats Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:SEAT)
- Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Vivid Seats (SEAT) Q2 Revenue Falls 28%
- Vivid Seats earnings beat, revenue fell short of estimates
- Vivid Seats Q2 2025 slides: Revenue plunges 28% as net loss widens to $263M
- Vivid Seats ratings downgraded by Moody’s due to increased competition
- Vivid Seats at 45th Annual William Blair Conference: Strategic Growth Amid Challenges
- SEAT stock touches 52-week low at $1.66 amid market challenges
Daily Range
16.76 17.80
Year Range
1.42 18.53
- Previous Close
- 16.94
- Open
- 17.01
- Bid
- 17.06
- Ask
- 17.36
- Low
- 16.76
- High
- 17.80
- Volume
- 181
- Daily Change
- 0.71%
- Month Change
- -1.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 492.36%
- Year Change
- 366.12%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%