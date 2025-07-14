통화 / SEAT
SEAT: Vivid Seats Inc - Class A
16.11 USD 1.22 (7.04%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SEAT 환율이 오늘 -7.04%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 16.01이고 고가는 17.30이었습니다.
Vivid Seats Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SEAT News
- StubHub IPO: STUB Stock Nudges Higher In Ticket Marketplace's Debut
- StubHub’s stock starts trading Wednesday. The IPO is a bet on the polarizing practice of ticket resale.
- StubHub’s IPO is this week. Here’s how it stacks up in the world of online ticketing.
- 비비드 씨츠, 스터브허브 IPO에도 벤치마크 ’매수’ 유지
- Vivid Seats stock remains Buy at Benchmark amid StubHub IPO
- Vivid Seats: Losing The Marketing Battle (NASDAQ:SEAT)
- VW's CUPRA brand CEO expects 'positive outcome' in EU tariff exemption talks
- Post-IPO, StubHub Has A Lot To Prove (STUB)
- Singapore’s Keppel files for $53 million claim against Seatrium over Brazil corruption case (Aug 26)
- Singapore’s Keppel files for $53 million claim against Seatrium over Brazil corruption case
- Live Nation’s second quarter was mixed. It’s still hoping to ride massive shows, more upsells to a record year.
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.51%
- Shopify, Astera Labs, Myriad Genetics, Grocery Outlet And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)
- Apple rises as CEO Tim Cook visits White House
- AMD To Rally More Than 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
- This CACI International Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - Atkore (NYSE:ATKR), CACI International (NYSE:CACI)
- Canaccord Genuity downgrades Vivid Seats stock amid competitive pressures
- Vivid Seats Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:SEAT)
- Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Vivid Seats (SEAT) Q2 Revenue Falls 28%
- Vivid Seats earnings beat, revenue fell short of estimates
- Vivid Seats Q2 2025 slides: Revenue plunges 28% as net loss widens to $263M
- Confluent (CFLT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Temasek eyes more Indian family-run businesses after Haldiram’s deal
일일 변동 비율
16.01 17.30
년간 변동
1.42 18.73
- 이전 종가
- 17.33
- 시가
- 17.30
- Bid
- 16.11
- Ask
- 16.41
- 저가
- 16.01
- 고가
- 17.30
- 볼륨
- 382
- 일일 변동
- -7.04%
- 월 변동
- -6.82%
- 6개월 변동
- 459.38%
- 년간 변동율
- 340.16%
