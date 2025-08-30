QuotesSections
SDVY: First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

38.18 USD 0.01 (0.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SDVY exchange rate has changed by -0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.99 and at a high of 38.28.

Follow First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
37.99 38.28
Year Range
28.84 40.59
Previous Close
38.19
Open
38.18
Bid
38.18
Ask
38.48
Low
37.99
High
38.28
Volume
2.067 K
Daily Change
-0.03%
Month Change
1.65%
6 Months Change
14.11%
Year Change
5.27%
22 September, Monday
13:45
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev