SDS: ProShares UltraShort S&P500
SDS exchange rate has changed by -0.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.50 and at a high of 14.84.
Follow ProShares UltraShort S&P500 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SDS News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SDS stock price today?
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock is priced at 14.57 today. It trades within 14.50 - 14.84, yesterday's close was 14.71, and trading volume reached 7058. The live price chart of SDS shows these updates.
Does ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock pay dividends?
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 is currently valued at 14.57. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -30.69% and USD. View the chart live to track SDS movements.
How to buy SDS stock?
You can buy ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares at the current price of 14.57. Orders are usually placed near 14.57 or 14.87, while 7058 and -1.49% show market activity. Follow SDS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SDS stock?
Investing in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 involves considering the yearly range 14.15 - 28.31 and current price 14.57. Many compare -0.07% and -28.37% before placing orders at 14.57 or 14.87. Explore the SDS price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the past year was 28.31. Within 14.15 - 28.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraShort S&P500 performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS) over the year was 14.15. Comparing it with the current 14.57 and 14.15 - 28.31 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SDS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SDS stock split?
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.71, and -30.69% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.71
- Open
- 14.79
- Bid
- 14.57
- Ask
- 14.87
- Low
- 14.50
- High
- 14.84
- Volume
- 7.058 K
- Daily Change
- -0.95%
- Month Change
- -0.07%
- 6 Months Change
- -28.37%
- Year Change
- -30.69%