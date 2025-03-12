QuotesSections
SDHC
SDHC: Smith Douglas Homes Corp Class A

18.60 USD 0.03 (0.16%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SDHC exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.04 and at a high of 19.22.

Follow Smith Douglas Homes Corp Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
18.04 19.22
Year Range
16.28 39.46
Previous Close
18.57
Open
19.00
Bid
18.60
Ask
18.90
Low
18.04
High
19.22
Volume
143
Daily Change
0.16%
Month Change
-3.83%
6 Months Change
-5.25%
Year Change
-50.78%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%