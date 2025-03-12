Currencies / SDHC
SDHC: Smith Douglas Homes Corp Class A
18.60 USD 0.03 (0.16%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SDHC exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.04 and at a high of 19.22.
Follow Smith Douglas Homes Corp Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SDHC News
Daily Range
18.04 19.22
Year Range
16.28 39.46
- Previous Close
- 18.57
- Open
- 19.00
- Bid
- 18.60
- Ask
- 18.90
- Low
- 18.04
- High
- 19.22
- Volume
- 143
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- -3.83%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.25%
- Year Change
- -50.78%
