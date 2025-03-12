Valute / SDHC
SDHC: Smith Douglas Homes Corp Class A
18.47 USD 0.03 (0.16%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SDHC ha avuto una variazione del -0.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.08 e ad un massimo di 18.69.
Segui le dinamiche di Smith Douglas Homes Corp Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SDHC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.08 18.69
Intervallo Annuale
16.28 39.46
- Chiusura Precedente
- 18.50
- Apertura
- 18.32
- Bid
- 18.47
- Ask
- 18.77
- Minimo
- 18.08
- Massimo
- 18.69
- Volume
- 180
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.16%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.50%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -5.91%
- Variazione Annuale
- -51.12%
21 settembre, domenica