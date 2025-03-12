QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SDHC
Tornare a Azioni

SDHC: Smith Douglas Homes Corp Class A

18.47 USD 0.03 (0.16%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SDHC ha avuto una variazione del -0.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.08 e ad un massimo di 18.69.

Segui le dinamiche di Smith Douglas Homes Corp Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SDHC News

Intervallo Giornaliero
18.08 18.69
Intervallo Annuale
16.28 39.46
Chiusura Precedente
18.50
Apertura
18.32
Bid
18.47
Ask
18.77
Minimo
18.08
Massimo
18.69
Volume
180
Variazione giornaliera
-0.16%
Variazione Mensile
-4.50%
Variazione Semestrale
-5.91%
Variazione Annuale
-51.12%
21 settembre, domenica