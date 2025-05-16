- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SCHP: Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF
SCHP exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.90 and at a high of 26.94.
Follow Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SCHP News
- Inflation angst lingers for investors even as Treasury yields are little moved by Fed minutes
- Cyclical Outlook October 2025: Tariffs, Technology, And Transition
- Fixed-Income Outlook: 6 Strategies For Harvest Time
- How Does The Federal Reserve Set Interest Rates?
- Weekly Economic Pulse: A Goldilocks Rate Cut
- The Economic Hippocratic Oath
- Staying Risk-On As Macro Tensions Ease
- Inflation: Watching Paint Dry
- SCHP: A Low Cost For Inflation Hedging (NYSEARCA:SCHP)
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Slowdown Continues
- Weekly Market Pulse: A River In Egypt (null:SPX)
- Have The Bond Vigilantes Dismissed Tariff-Inflation Risk? (null:US10Y)
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Lamest Of Ducks
- Charts Of Interest
- Growth And Interest Rates
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Crossroads (null:SPX)
- Fixed Income Outlook - Q3 2025
- Charting The Neutral Rate With Richard Clarida
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Turkey Leg
- SCHP: 3 Reasons To Consider Buying This ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)
- SÃ©chÃ© Environnement: Signing of a Unilateral Purchase Offer With a View to Acquiring Groupe Flamme
- Weekly Market Pulse: Time Out
- Tariffs, Inflation, And Returns: How Investments Respond To Supply Shocks
- Treasuring Treasuries
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SCHP stock price today?
Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock is priced at 26.91 today. It trades within 26.90 - 26.94, yesterday's close was 26.89, and trading volume reached 1664. The live price chart of SCHP shows these updates.
Does Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock pay dividends?
Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF is currently valued at 26.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.24% and USD. View the chart live to track SCHP movements.
How to buy SCHP stock?
You can buy Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF shares at the current price of 26.91. Orders are usually placed near 26.91 or 27.21, while 1664 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow SCHP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SCHP stock?
Investing in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.68 - 27.19 and current price 26.91. Many compare -0.04% and 0.79% before placing orders at 26.91 or 27.21. Explore the SCHP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the past year was 27.19. Within 25.68 - 27.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) over the year was 25.68. Comparing it with the current 26.91 and 25.68 - 27.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCHP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SCHP stock split?
Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.89, and 2.24% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.89
- Open
- 26.93
- Bid
- 26.91
- Ask
- 27.21
- Low
- 26.90
- High
- 26.94
- Volume
- 1.664 K
- Daily Change
- 0.07%
- Month Change
- -0.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.79%
- Year Change
- 2.24%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.651%