SCHG: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
SCHG exchange rate has changed by 0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.24 and at a high of 32.39.
Follow Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SCHG News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SCHG stock price today?
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock is priced at 32.33 today. It trades within 32.24 - 32.39, yesterday's close was 32.32, and trading volume reached 1489. The live price chart of SCHG shows these updates.
Does Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF is currently valued at 32.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.20% and USD. View the chart live to track SCHG movements.
How to buy SCHG stock?
You can buy Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF shares at the current price of 32.33. Orders are usually placed near 32.33 or 32.63, while 1489 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow SCHG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SCHG stock?
Investing in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.37 - 32.63 and current price 32.33. Many compare 1.92% and 24.87% before placing orders at 32.33 or 32.63. Explore the SCHG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the past year was 32.63. Within 21.37 - 32.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) over the year was 21.37. Comparing it with the current 32.33 and 21.37 - 32.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCHG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SCHG stock split?
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.32, and 24.20% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.32
- Open
- 32.34
- Bid
- 32.33
- Ask
- 32.63
- Low
- 32.24
- High
- 32.39
- Volume
- 1.489 K
- Daily Change
- 0.03%
- Month Change
- 1.92%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.87%
- Year Change
- 24.20%