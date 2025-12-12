- Overview
SBDS: Solo Brands, Inc.
SBDS exchange rate has changed by -5.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.8000 and at a high of 9.5750.
Follow Solo Brands, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SBDS stock price today?
Solo Brands, Inc. stock is priced at 9.1750 today. It trades within 8.8000 - 9.5750, yesterday's close was 9.7410, and trading volume reached 33. The live price chart of SBDS shows these updates.
Does Solo Brands, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Solo Brands, Inc. is currently valued at 9.1750. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -55.70% and USD. View the chart live to track SBDS movements.
How to buy SBDS stock?
You can buy Solo Brands, Inc. shares at the current price of 9.1750. Orders are usually placed near 9.1750 or 9.1780, while 33 and 0.77% show market activity. Follow SBDS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SBDS stock?
Investing in Solo Brands, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 7.2308 - 20.9285 and current price 9.1750. Many compare 17.63% and -55.70% before placing orders at 9.1750 or 9.1780. Explore the SBDS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Solo Brands, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Solo Brands, Inc. in the past year was 20.9285. Within 7.2308 - 20.9285, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.7410 helps spot resistance levels. Track Solo Brands, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Solo Brands, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Solo Brands, Inc. (SBDS) over the year was 7.2308. Comparing it with the current 9.1750 and 7.2308 - 20.9285 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SBDS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SBDS stock split?
Solo Brands, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.7410, and -55.70% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.7410
- Open
- 9.1050
- Bid
- 9.1750
- Ask
- 9.1780
- Low
- 8.8000
- High
- 9.5750
- Volume
- 33
- Daily Change
- -5.81%
- Month Change
- 17.63%
- 6 Months Change
- -55.70%
- Year Change
- -55.70%
