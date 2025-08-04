Currencies / SAN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SAN: Banco Santander, S.A. Sponsored ADR (Spain)
9.98 USD 0.15 (1.48%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SAN exchange rate has changed by -1.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.96 and at a high of 10.09.
Follow Banco Santander, S.A. Sponsored ADR (Spain) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SAN News
- Spain stocks higher at close of trade; IBEX 35 up 0.52%
- Santander repurchases 4.6 million shares in latest buyback phase
- How Monte dei Paschi went from near collapse to buying Mediobanca
- Spain stocks higher at close of trade; IBEX 35 up 1.08%
- Banco Santander completes 20% of share buyback program
- Morgan Stanley downgrades Commerzbank, lifts ING to top pick in Euro banks shift
- Banco Santander extends maturity of $1 billion covered bonds
- Pinpointing Targets In The Financial Sector
- Spain stocks higher at close of trade; IBEX 35 up 0.38%
- Bank in the Big Time – Wall Street Rediscovers Its Swagger - TipRanks.com
- Banco Santander repurchases 5.18 million shares in buyback program
- Banco Santander completes 15% of share buyback program
- Banco do Brasil ready to handle ’complex’ issues amid debate over US sanctions
- Analysis-UK motor finance ruling could fuel M&A
- Santander repurchases €214.6 million in shares under buyback program
- BBVA maintains takeover bid for Banco Sabadell despite TSB sale
- Banco Santander Chile and LATAM Airlines extend partnership for 5 years
- European Banks: Strong Returns Since 2019 But Are Valuations Still Attractive?
- Banco Santander repurchases €156.8 million in shares under buyback program
- Banco de Chile Q2 2025 slides: Leading profitability amid economic shifts
- Sabadell shareholders approve TSB sale to Santander amid BBVA takeover bid
- Sabadell shareholders approve sale of its British unit TSB to Santander
- Tortilla Mexican Grill reports 5% UK like-for-like growth in H1 2025
- Spain stocks higher at close of trade; IBEX 35 up 1.76%
Daily Range
9.96 10.09
Year Range
4.43 10.16
- Previous Close
- 10.13
- Open
- 10.07
- Bid
- 9.98
- Ask
- 10.28
- Low
- 9.96
- High
- 10.09
- Volume
- 1.361 K
- Daily Change
- -1.48%
- Month Change
- 6.74%
- 6 Months Change
- 47.42%
- Year Change
- 103.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%