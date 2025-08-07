货币 / SAN
SAN: Banco Santander, S.A. Sponsored ADR (Spain)
10.00 USD 0.13 (1.28%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SAN汇率已更改-1.28%。当日，交易品种以低点9.96和高点10.09进行交易。
关注Banco Santander, S.A. Sponsored ADR (Spain)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SAN新闻
- Barclays highlights top European investment-grade credit ideas, favors VW, UBS
- 道明银行宣布欧元债券稳定期
- Spain stocks higher at close of trade; IBEX 35 up 0.52%
- 西班牙股市上涨；截至收盘西班牙IBEX35指数上涨0.52%
- Eurofima任命Elena Bukina为新首席财务官
- Santander repurchases 4.6 million shares in latest buyback phase
- How Monte dei Paschi went from near collapse to buying Mediobanca
- Spain stocks higher at close of trade; IBEX 35 up 1.08%
- Banco Santander completes 20% of share buyback program
- Morgan Stanley downgrades Commerzbank, lifts ING to top pick in Euro banks shift
- Banco Santander extends maturity of $1 billion covered bonds
- Pinpointing Targets In The Financial Sector
- Spain stocks higher at close of trade; IBEX 35 up 0.38%
- Bank in the Big Time – Wall Street Rediscovers Its Swagger - TipRanks.com
- Banco Santander repurchases 5.18 million shares in buyback program
- Banco Santander completes 15% of share buyback program
- Banco do Brasil ready to handle ’complex’ issues amid debate over US sanctions
- Analysis-UK motor finance ruling could fuel M&A
- Santander repurchases €214.6 million in shares under buyback program
- BBVA maintains takeover bid for Banco Sabadell despite TSB sale
- Banco Santander Chile and LATAM Airlines extend partnership for 5 years
- European Banks: Strong Returns Since 2019 But Are Valuations Still Attractive?
- Banco Santander repurchases €156.8 million in shares under buyback program
- Banco de Chile Q2 2025 slides: Leading profitability amid economic shifts
日范围
9.96 10.09
年范围
4.43 10.16
- 前一天收盘价
- 10.13
- 开盘价
- 10.07
- 卖价
- 10.00
- 买价
- 10.30
- 最低价
- 9.96
- 最高价
- 10.09
- 交易量
- 2.807 K
- 日变化
- -1.28%
- 月变化
- 6.95%
- 6个月变化
- 47.71%
- 年变化
- 104.08%
