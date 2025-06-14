Currencies / SAFT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SAFT: Safety Insurance Group Inc
71.53 USD 1.42 (1.95%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SAFT exchange rate has changed by -1.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 71.33 and at a high of 72.73.
Follow Safety Insurance Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SAFT News
- Friday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Langwell buys safety insurance shares worth $144,780
- Safety Insurance Group reports improved Q2 results, raises dividend
- Safety Insurance Group stock hits 52-week low at 69.2 USD
- Safety Insurance Group stock hits 52-week low at 70.58 USD
- Top 2 Financial Stocks That May Rocket Higher In Q3 - Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT), Primis Finl (NASDAQ:FRST)
- AMG TimesSquare Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TSQIX)
- JPSV ETF: These 2 Competitors Look Better For Now
Daily Range
71.33 72.73
Year Range
69.08 89.79
- Previous Close
- 72.95
- Open
- 72.57
- Bid
- 71.53
- Ask
- 71.83
- Low
- 71.33
- High
- 72.73
- Volume
- 162
- Daily Change
- -1.95%
- Month Change
- -1.77%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.06%
- Year Change
- -12.30%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%