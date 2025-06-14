QuotesSections
Currencies / SAFT
SAFT: Safety Insurance Group Inc

71.53 USD 1.42 (1.95%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SAFT exchange rate has changed by -1.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 71.33 and at a high of 72.73.

Follow Safety Insurance Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
71.33 72.73
Year Range
69.08 89.79
Previous Close
72.95
Open
72.57
Bid
71.53
Ask
71.83
Low
71.33
High
72.73
Volume
162
Daily Change
-1.95%
Month Change
-1.77%
6 Months Change
-9.06%
Year Change
-12.30%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%