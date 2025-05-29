- Overview
RXL: ProShares Ultra Health Care
RXL exchange rate has changed by -2.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.13 and at a high of 45.21.
Follow ProShares Ultra Health Care dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RXL News
- Rexel stock initiated at Hold by Jefferies, citing limited upside to consensus
- Jefferies initiates Rexel stock with Hold rating, EUR28 price target
- Rexel begins stabilization period for EUR 5-year bond offering
- European construction stocks slide after James Hardie’s U.S. housing warning
- France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.84%
- Siemens Energy and electrical firms lead European capital goods recovery - JP Morgan
- France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.72%
- Rexel H1 sales edge higher on North American momentum and pricing gains
- CSP Inc. sees significant stock acquisition by major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RXL stock price today?
ProShares Ultra Health Care stock is priced at 44.15 today. It trades within 44.13 - 45.21, yesterday's close was 45.49, and trading volume reached 18. The live price chart of RXL shows these updates.
Does ProShares Ultra Health Care stock pay dividends?
ProShares Ultra Health Care is currently valued at 44.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -57.11% and USD. View the chart live to track RXL movements.
How to buy RXL stock?
You can buy ProShares Ultra Health Care shares at the current price of 44.15. Orders are usually placed near 44.15 or 44.45, while 18 and -2.13% show market activity. Follow RXL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RXL stock?
Investing in ProShares Ultra Health Care involves considering the yearly range 36.52 - 102.94 and current price 44.15. Many compare 1.59% and 2.89% before placing orders at 44.15 or 44.45. Explore the RXL price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Ultra Health Care stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Ultra Health Care in the past year was 102.94. Within 36.52 - 102.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.49 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra Health Care performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Ultra Health Care stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Ultra Health Care (RXL) over the year was 36.52. Comparing it with the current 44.15 and 36.52 - 102.94 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RXL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RXL stock split?
ProShares Ultra Health Care has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.49, and -57.11% after corporate actions.
