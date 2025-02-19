QuotesSections
RUSHB: Rush Enterprises Inc - Class B

59.19 USD 0.69 (1.18%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RUSHB exchange rate has changed by 1.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 58.13 and at a high of 59.32.

Follow Rush Enterprises Inc - Class B dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

RUSHB News

Daily Range
58.13 59.32
Year Range
43.80 61.55
Previous Close
58.50
Open
58.57
Bid
59.19
Ask
59.49
Low
58.13
High
59.32
Volume
52
Daily Change
1.18%
Month Change
3.03%
6 Months Change
3.14%
Year Change
25.14%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%