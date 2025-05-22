QuotesSections
RRBI: Red River Bancshares Inc

64.57 USD 0.75 (1.15%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RRBI exchange rate has changed by -1.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 64.05 and at a high of 65.21.

Follow Red River Bancshares Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
64.05 65.21
Year Range
46.33 66.40
Previous Close
65.32
Open
64.70
Bid
64.57
Ask
64.87
Low
64.05
High
65.21
Volume
18
Daily Change
-1.15%
Month Change
-0.97%
6 Months Change
26.36%
Year Change
27.46%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%