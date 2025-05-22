Currencies / RRBI
RRBI: Red River Bancshares Inc
64.57 USD 0.75 (1.15%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RRBI exchange rate has changed by -1.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 64.05 and at a high of 65.21.
Follow Red River Bancshares Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RRBI News
- Red River Bancshares repurchases 100,000 shares in private transaction
- Red River Bancshares (RRBI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Red River Bancshares earnings beat by $0.09, revenue fell short of estimates
- Red River Bancshares (RRBI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Red River Bancshares increases quarterly dividend by 25% to $0.15
- ACNB (ACNB) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Red River Bancshares (RRBI) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Red River Bancshares, Inc. Announces Private Stock Repurchase
- Red River Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Daily Range
64.05 65.21
Year Range
46.33 66.40
- Previous Close
- 65.32
- Open
- 64.70
- Bid
- 64.57
- Ask
- 64.87
- Low
- 64.05
- High
- 65.21
- Volume
- 18
- Daily Change
- -1.15%
- Month Change
- -0.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.36%
- Year Change
- 27.46%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%