ROOT: Root Inc
98.59 USD 1.61 (1.61%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ROOT exchange rate has changed by -1.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 94.78 and at a high of 100.80.
Follow Root Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
94.78 100.80
Year Range
36.87 181.14
- Previous Close
- 100.20
- Open
- 100.80
- Bid
- 98.59
- Ask
- 98.89
- Low
- 94.78
- High
- 100.80
- Volume
- 892
- Daily Change
- -1.61%
- Month Change
- 9.30%
- 6 Months Change
- -27.21%
- Year Change
- 162.91%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%