ROOT: Root Inc

102.48 USD 1.51 (1.50%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ROOT ha avuto una variazione del 1.50% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 100.00 e ad un massimo di 103.50.

Segui le dinamiche di Root Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
100.00 103.50
Intervallo Annuale
36.87 181.14
Chiusura Precedente
100.97
Apertura
100.97
Bid
102.48
Ask
102.78
Minimo
100.00
Massimo
103.50
Volume
883
Variazione giornaliera
1.50%
Variazione Mensile
13.61%
Variazione Semestrale
-24.34%
Variazione Annuale
173.28%
