ROOT: Root Inc
102.48 USD 1.51 (1.50%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ROOT ha avuto una variazione del 1.50% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 100.00 e ad un massimo di 103.50.
Segui le dinamiche di Root Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
100.00 103.50
Intervallo Annuale
36.87 181.14
- Chiusura Precedente
- 100.97
- Apertura
- 100.97
- Bid
- 102.48
- Ask
- 102.78
- Minimo
- 100.00
- Massimo
- 103.50
- Volume
- 883
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.50%
- Variazione Mensile
- 13.61%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -24.34%
- Variazione Annuale
- 173.28%
20 settembre, sabato