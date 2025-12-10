- Overview
RJET: REPUBLIC AIRWAYS HOLDINGS INC.
RJET exchange rate has changed by -2.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.85 and at a high of 19.19.
Follow REPUBLIC AIRWAYS HOLDINGS INC. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RJET stock price today?
REPUBLIC AIRWAYS HOLDINGS INC. stock is priced at 18.85 today. It trades within 18.85 - 19.19, yesterday's close was 19.25, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of RJET shows these updates.
Does REPUBLIC AIRWAYS HOLDINGS INC. stock pay dividends?
REPUBLIC AIRWAYS HOLDINGS INC. is currently valued at 18.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.45% and USD. View the chart live to track RJET movements.
How to buy RJET stock?
You can buy REPUBLIC AIRWAYS HOLDINGS INC. shares at the current price of 18.85. Orders are usually placed near 18.85 or 19.15, while 12 and -1.77% show market activity. Follow RJET updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RJET stock?
Investing in REPUBLIC AIRWAYS HOLDINGS INC. involves considering the yearly range 17.35 - 23.71 and current price 18.85. Many compare -3.33% and -10.45% before placing orders at 18.85 or 19.15. Explore the RJET price chart live with daily changes.
What are REPUBLIC AIRWAYS HOLDINGS INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of REPUBLIC AIRWAYS HOLDINGS INC. in the past year was 23.71. Within 17.35 - 23.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track REPUBLIC AIRWAYS HOLDINGS INC. performance using the live chart.
What are REPUBLIC AIRWAYS HOLDINGS INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of REPUBLIC AIRWAYS HOLDINGS INC. (RJET) over the year was 17.35. Comparing it with the current 18.85 and 17.35 - 23.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RJET moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RJET stock split?
REPUBLIC AIRWAYS HOLDINGS INC. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.25, and -10.45% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.25
- Open
- 19.19
- Bid
- 18.85
- Ask
- 19.15
- Low
- 18.85
- High
- 19.19
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- -2.08%
- Month Change
- -3.33%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.45%
- Year Change
- -10.45%
