RGTI: Rigetti Computing Inc

19.83 USD 0.62 (3.23%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RGTI exchange rate has changed by 3.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.92 and at a high of 19.85.

Follow Rigetti Computing Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

RGTI News

Daily Range
18.92 19.85
Year Range
0.72 21.42
Previous Close
19.21
Open
19.41
Bid
19.83
Ask
20.13
Low
18.92
High
19.85
Volume
41.853 K
Daily Change
3.23%
Month Change
25.19%
6 Months Change
145.42%
Year Change
2378.75%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%