- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RFMZ: RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II Inc
RFMZ exchange rate has changed by -1.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.88 and at a high of 12.99.
Follow RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RFMZ News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RFMZ stock price today?
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II Inc stock is priced at 12.89 today. It trades within 12.88 - 12.99, yesterday's close was 13.02, and trading volume reached 247. The live price chart of RFMZ shows these updates.
Does RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II Inc stock pay dividends?
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II Inc is currently valued at 12.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -8.58% and USD. View the chart live to track RFMZ movements.
How to buy RFMZ stock?
You can buy RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II Inc shares at the current price of 12.89. Orders are usually placed near 12.89 or 13.19, while 247 and -0.46% show market activity. Follow RFMZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RFMZ stock?
Investing in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II Inc involves considering the yearly range 11.76 - 14.62 and current price 12.89. Many compare -1.38% and 0.94% before placing orders at 12.89 or 13.19. Explore the RFMZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Rivernorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Rivernorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. in the past year was 14.62. Within 11.76 - 14.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Rivernorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Rivernorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (RFMZ) over the year was 11.76. Comparing it with the current 12.89 and 11.76 - 14.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RFMZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RFMZ stock split?
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.02, and -8.58% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.02
- Open
- 12.95
- Bid
- 12.89
- Ask
- 13.19
- Low
- 12.88
- High
- 12.99
- Volume
- 247
- Daily Change
- -1.00%
- Month Change
- -1.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.94%
- Year Change
- -8.58%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.694 M
- Prev
- 0.800 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.0%
- Prev
- 20.5%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 55.0
- Prev
- 55.0
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 51.2
- Prev
- 51.2
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 4.6%
- Prev
- 4.6%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 3.7%
- Prev
- 3.7%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 418
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 548
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev