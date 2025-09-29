- Overview
RF-PF: REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP
RF-PF exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.92 and at a high of 26.12.
Follow REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RF-PF stock price today?
REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP stock is priced at 25.97 today. It trades within -0.08%, yesterday's close was 25.99, and trading volume reached 80. The live price chart of RF-PF shows these updates.
Does REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP stock pay dividends?
REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP is currently valued at 25.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.65% and USD. View the chart live to track RF-PF movements.
How to buy RF-PF stock?
You can buy REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP shares at the current price of 25.97. Orders are usually placed near 25.97 or 26.27, while 80 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow RF-PF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RF-PF stock?
Investing in REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP involves considering the yearly range 24.68 - 26.28 and current price 25.97. Many compare 3.06% and 2.65% before placing orders at 25.97 or 26.27. Explore the RF-PF price chart live with daily changes.
What are REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP in the past year was 26.28. Within 24.68 - 26.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP performance using the live chart.
What are REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP (RF-PF) over the year was 24.68. Comparing it with the current 25.97 and 24.68 - 26.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RF-PF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RF-PF stock split?
REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.99, and 2.65% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.99
- Open
- 25.97
- Bid
- 25.97
- Ask
- 26.27
- Low
- 25.92
- High
- 26.12
- Volume
- 80
- Daily Change
- -0.08%
- Month Change
- 3.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.65%
- Year Change
- 2.65%
